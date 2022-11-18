Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi rolls out 'Food Safety on Wheels' van

Hyderabad: Food Safety on Wheels', the mobile food testing laboratory of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), was launched here on Friday by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The lab will detect adulteration of food items served at public places. It also promotes healthy eating habits among citizens. The lab is an attempt to make the public aware of food safety and hygiene.

It was launched by the FSSAI to create awareness about food adulteration and food safety among the public, food vendors, school and college students. The lab will visit daily each of 30 circles in Greater Hyderabad. It is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

According to the GHMC, the unit will inspect public places like parks, markets and eateries. It will also conduct preliminary testing of samples seized by food safety officers from retailers. If required, the samples will be sent to advanced labs for further testing. A team consisting of a technician, a food safety officer, lab assistant and a driver accompany the unit.

The vehicle is equipped with a digital refracto meter to check the quality of oil, a pH meter to measure the pH of water, an analyzer to check quality of milk, and a foil meter to check ageing of oil. The van is also equipped with digital balance, digital multi parameter, digital refactor meter portable, rapid milk skimming equipment, mixer grinder.

The vehicle will test the ingredients used by street vendors, fast food centres, hotels and restaurants,like oils, baking powder, con flex, spices, sugar, artificial sweetners, sauces, pickles, tea powder, chocolates, iodised salt, mineral water, bread, cakes, pastry, atta, maida, besan, baking soda, chana, paneer, khova and packed food items. The Mayor said, as part of 'eat right', the concerned Food Safety Controller and Food Safety Officer in all circles will carry out inspections through the mobile units to check quality of daily food items and prevent adulteration. The eatery will be inspected by circle officers and they will be informed first; action will be taken if they violate rules," she added.

On Friday, Food Safety Officers also tested food items and sought steps to make vendors phone numbers available to consumers. FSOs first create awareness, test and train street vendors as part of Food Safety on Wheels. One can contact GHMC toll free no 040-21111111.

The Food Safety Control officer said FSSAI has allocated five vehicles across the State. The Khammam, Warangal, Nizamabad and Karimnagar corporations have provided vehicles.