Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi condemns BJP's hooliganism

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi strongly condemned the BJP protest and their act of destroying property at GHMC office on Tuesday Addressing the media, she said that destroying GHMC's assets was a heinous act, and suggested the BJP corporators and activists to introspect their behaviour. Adding that there were many democratic ways to solve the problems, she said that public representatives resorting to such attacks would make people lose faith in the system.

She further informed that she had given appointment to BJP corporators recently to discuss development works, but they failed to turn up. Stating that the civic body could not conduct the general body meeting due to presence of poll code in its limits for MLC elections, she said to politicise the entire issue, the BJP Corporators have staged the dharna. "General body meeting will be conducted as soon as the election code is lifted," she said.