Hyderabad: Mayoral Election Hectic lobbying on to get into the TRS sealed cover

Hyderabad: The race for being the mayor's candidate, whose name is to be sent in a sealed cover on February 11 by TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to the TRS floor leader in GHMC, has gained greater momentum.

Interestingly, the main race to bag the coveted post of mayor appears to be high between two communities, the Reddys and Kapus. According to the party leaders, the senior leaders, including TRS Parliamentary Party Leader K Keshava Rao are lobbying for his daughter Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. She is from the BC community and is a second term corporator from Banjara Hills division.

Another candidate in the race is daughter of senior leader and MLC V Bhoopal Reddy, Sindhu Adarsh Reddy from Bharati Nagar division. Her name has been making rounds ever since the GHMC elections were over. She had reportedly met the party high command and other leaders in Pragathi Bhavan.

Another woman who is among the frontline contestants is P Vijaya Reddy.

Vijaya Reddy is also a second term corporator and daughter of former Congress leader P Janardhan Reddy.



The name of Bonthu Sridevi, wife of the outgoing mayor Bonthu Rammohan is also making rounds in political circles. Rammohan had recently met Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao along with Sridevi.

The TRS has opted for a sealed cover option to avoid internal dissension if the name was announced openly. Party sources said that even the ex-officio members will go to the meeting and exercise their vote in favour of the name sent by KCR in a sealed cover.

Among others who are trying their luck are Venkateshwar Nagar Corporator Manne Kavitha, wife of Khairatabad incharge Manne Goverdhan Reddy, Alwal Corporator Vijayashanti, Hafeezpet Corporator Pujita and Tarnaka Corporator M Srilatha Reddy.



