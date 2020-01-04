Hyderabad: Mecca Masjid once again becomes protest venue

Charminar : Following Friday prayers, the Mecca Masjid once again turned into a place for protesting youth against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, some of whom were rounded up by the police.

Sensing possibility, the security agencies had already deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) prior to the Friday prayers and to contain any untoward incident. However, in some locations close to Mecca Masjid, mild tension was reported in Moghalpura area, which was brought under control by police. During the melee, the police also detained some six youth who were allegedly part of the protests.

It is believed that hundreds of devout had gathered around the protestors only to witness the unfolding of events, even as some of the youth resorted to sloganeering against the CAA and proposed plans to implement NRC throughout the country.

Perceiving trouble, the police as a precautionary measure blocked the roads leading to the areas like Moghalpura. As part of elaborate bandobast arrangements, the police also deputed cops in mufti within the premises of the grand mosque. "Six protestors were detained and no untoward incident was reported," informed Joint Commissioner and in charge of South Zone, Avinash Mohanty.