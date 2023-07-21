Hyderabad: Medical services fully geared up to deal with rain-related emergencies

Hyderabad: The Health department has come up with a 24x7 State-level command control centre with phone number 040-24651119 to enhance accessibility and availability of medical services in the wake of more rain and to keep a chopper ready in case of any emergency.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, along with senior officials from all departments and district medical officers (DMOs), had a comprehensive review here on Thursday. He issued crucial directives to the department, emphasising the importance of vigilance and uninterrupted provision of medical services during these challenging weather conditions.

Rao called upon the medical staff, starting from sub-centres to major hospitals in Hyderabad, to be fully prepared and dedicated to ensuring that no citizen faces inconvenience.

With regard to the provision of emergency medical services in the agency areas, the minister informed that the government was prepared to deploy helicopter services, if necessary. To enhance accessibility and availability of medical services, a command control centre has been established. The district medical officers have been directed to set up call centres at district level to create awareness among the public about the available medical services.

Rao also emphasised the need for fully utilising the 108 and 102 vehicle services, along with the ‘Amma Odi’ vehicle services, for efficiently transporting pregnant women to hospitals and back to their homes. He stressed the importance of utilising data from the KCR kit to determine the delivery dates of pregnant women, thus ensuring timely and appropriate medical care.

Special attention was stressed on the needs of pregnant women and dialysis patients, with the minister asserting that their wellbeing should be a top priority.

Rao stressed the significance of maintaining food quality and ordered visits by ANMs and medical officers to SC, ST, BC and minority residential schools and colleges in their respective jurisdictions. Early detection, testing and prompt treatment measures were urged to be implemented. The superintendents were tasked with the responsibility of ensuring cleanliness in hospitals, wards and surrounding areas. Doctors were urged to maintain punctuality, communicate effectively with patients and provide quality medical services.

The minister called for special arrangements to be made for emergency medical services at district, area, CHC, and MCH hospitals. To prevent medical supply shortages, he urged PHCs to stock medicines for snake/scorpion-bites, emphasising that negligence would not be tolerated.

Measures to be implemented under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were also discussed. Special focus was laid on the health of people residing in low-lying areas, with precautionary measures in place to prevent spread of seasonal diseases. ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ were asked to operate at full capacity.