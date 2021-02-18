Hyderabad: Medical student commits suicide in Bowenpally

In a tragic incident, a medical student committed suicide on Wednesday night here at his rented flat in Bowenpally. He completed MBBS at Gandhi Medical college.

According to CI Ravi Kumar, the victim Sharan (28) and his brother Shashank (30), natives of Adilabad district were residing in Hyderabad for the past four years. While Sharan was preparing for MS after completing MBBS, his brother Shashank secured a job and moved to Chennai.

"Sharan had visited his friend's home in Nellore 15 days ago and returned to his room on February 15. He went to his uncle's home on the same day and said that he was going to attend a party with his friends in the night. Sharan returned home around 11 pm and never responded to calls from his parents and friends," the police said.

Sharan's mother informed the former's uncle to look for him at his room where Sharan was found hanging from the ceiling. On a receipt of information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered a suicide which stated that he was depressed over not getting a job and resorted to the extreme step.

A case has been registered by the police.