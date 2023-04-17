Hyderabad : Medical treatment at 1 under one roof!

Hyderabad : Rs 1 consultation by top doctors, along with medicine and other diagnostic tests at reasonable prices, may sound implausible to most of us, but for Hyderabadis it is not a new concept. To help the needy and with an aim to provide better treatment, Nine Star Health Care, located at Bagh Lingampally, is treating its patients by charging only Rs 1 towards consultation .

This is the second health care unit in Hyderabad providing Rs 1 consultation, Gangaiah Gari (GG) Charitable Hospital in Ramnagar is the first hospital providing treatment at Rs 1 for the last one year. This 50-bed hospital has separate departments for orthopedic, gynecology, pediatric, general physician, general surgeon and dermatology.

Along with these, blood and urine tests are conducted. Ultrasound and X-ray units are also available. Only 50 per cent fee is being charged at the diagnostic centre for all lab tests. After the doctor's examination, a 50 per cent discount is given if medicines are purchased at the pharmacy. The hospital functions from 8 am to 10 pm. Right now only the outpatient ward is functioning. Soon inpatient ward will be started. Around 18 doctors with a few nurses provide quality treatment to patients in two shifts.

Speaking to The Hans India, Paidi Sucharitha Reddy , said ,"We have heard a lot of Rs 1 hospital at Ramnagar, but this may be not assessable for everyone. So to provide proper treatment to everyone by the Paidi Rakesh Reddy Foundation we opened the hospital in the second week of this month.

The idea for opening the health unit is initiated by my father Paidi Rakesh Reddy. Also members of the Gangaiah Gari( GG) Charitable Hospital support and guide us."

She said a token amount of Rs 1 towards consultation is being charged by the hospital. A box has been set up on the hospital premises for dropping Rs 1. Also if a patient without money can avail of the free treatment.

Along with treatment, we plan to provide free food to patients and their attendants. They can pay whatever they want after taking food.