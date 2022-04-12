Hyderabad: Meerpet residents seek tax reduction

Hyderabad: The residents of Meerpet Municipality are vexed over being charged with heavy property tax as against the new Municipal Act 2019 but not being provided with adequate facilities. Now, they have decided to take up the issue with the State government as the municipal office is not responding to the grievances aired by the residents.

The residents alleged that the Municipal Corporation is collecting property tax more than the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits top areas. Hefty penalties are also being issued for wrong self-assessment of the property.

A resident and owner of a building constructed on 300 square yards plot, Jatin Singh said, "Earlier when Meerpet was a village under Panchayat it was good as there was less property tax been charged.

After making it a municipality, taxes have increased but no basic facilities of water, sewage and other proper amenities are provided by the municipality." The residents said that soon they are going to write a letter to the Chief Secretary of the State government demanding tax reduction.

Another resident T Vijay said, "Despite repeated approaches to the Municipal officials, taxes were not reduced and if the taxes are not reduced even after approaching the Chief Secretary then the last option for us is to stage a protest."

Most of the people residing in this municipality are from various States who either reside in government quarters or choose to stay in apartments or buildings.