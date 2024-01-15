  • Menu
Hyderabad: Mela organised by Punjabi Seva Samithi

Hyderabad: Mela organised by Punjabi Seva Samithi
A mela was organised by the Punjabi Seva Samithi, Telangana at Mehboob College on the occasion of Lohri on Sunday.

Hyderabad: A mela was organised by the Punjabi Seva Samithi, Telangana at Mehboob College on the occasion of Lohri on Sunday.

People walked around the large bonfire chanting and offering gulal. Around 1,500 hundred Punjabi families participated in the event. Energetic and traditional dhol beats mesmerised the guests and got them grooving. Various stalls were set up.

