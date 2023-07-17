Hyderabad Meteorological Center issues yellow alert for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a yellow alert for Telangana, warning of light to heavy rains in the next four days.

From Sunday to Monday morning, there are chances of thunder and lightning in Adilabad, KumrambhimAsifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, RajannaSircilla, JayashankarBhupalpally, Mulugu, BhadradriKothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

From Monday to Tuesday morning, there are indications of heavy rains in the combined districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy. There are also indications of rains with thunder and lightning in some other areas.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, there are chances of heavy rains in Adilabad, Warangal district as well as Nizamabad, RajannaSircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, JayashankarBhupalpally, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and MedchalMalkajgiri districts.

From Wednesday to Thursday, JayashankarBhupalapalli, Mulugu, BhadradriKothagudem, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi and Narayanapet districts are likely to experience heavy rains. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains have fallen in many districts across Telangana till this morning. Kotapalli of Mancherial district received the highest rainfall of more than 9 cm. The Meteorological Center has advised people to be cautious and take necessary precautions during the rainy season.