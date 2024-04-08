  • Menu
Hyderabad: Metro Card for students to end on April 30

Highlights

The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited announced that the Student Metro Card will be valid till April 30.

Hyderabad: The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited announced that the Student Metro Card will be valid till April 30. Other cards such as the Super Saver Holiday Card, the Metro Student Pass, and the Super Offer Peak Hour officially concluded on Tuesday.

These metro cards provided added discounted fares and other benefits to daily commuters, enhancing affordability.

The Metro Student Pass was introduced on July 1, 2023. With this card, a student can avail 10 extra free trips after purchasing 20 trips. It is applicable across all fare zones.

