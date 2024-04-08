Live
- Delhi Court Dismisses Interim Bail Plea Of BRS Leader K Kavitha In Money Laundering Case
- Sahara Stats Welfare Association walks to spread ‘Water Crisis Awareness’
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commences Lok Sabha Election Campaign In Maharashtra's Chandrapur District
- 4 Best Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 35,000 in April 2024
- HMWSSB sets up water kiosks
- Nivedita to contest in Secunderabad Cantonment bypoll
- Impressive show by small-cap stocks
- FPIs offload Rs 325 cr in April so far
- Range-bound consolidation likely
- Derivatives Outlook: OI build-up moving to higher bands
Just In
Hyderabad: Metro Card for students to end on April 30
Highlights
The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited announced that the Student Metro Card will be valid till April 30.
Hyderabad: The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited announced that the Student Metro Card will be valid till April 30. Other cards such as the Super Saver Holiday Card, the Metro Student Pass, and the Super Offer Peak Hour officially concluded on Tuesday.
These metro cards provided added discounted fares and other benefits to daily commuters, enhancing affordability.
The Metro Student Pass was introduced on July 1, 2023. With this card, a student can avail 10 extra free trips after purchasing 20 trips. It is applicable across all fare zones.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS