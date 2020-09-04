Hyderabad Metro Rail all set for post-lockdown ride

Hyderabad: The Metro Rail operations in the city will resume from September 7 with a frequency of one train in every five minutes following the social distancing norms and the five stations falling in the containment zones will be closed.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail MD NVS Reddy had a review meeting with L&TMRHL MD KVB Reddy and senior officials on the preparedness and safety measures to be taken for resumption of Hyderabad metro rail services. The metro services would be operated in a phased manner.

In the first phase from September 7, corridor-1 (Miyapur to LB Nagar) would be made operational between 7 am to 12 noon and between 4 pm to 9 pm. In the second phase- from September 8 corridor-3 (Nagole to Raidurg) would be operated between 7 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 9 pm. In the third phase- all the three corridors would be operational from September 9 and trains would run from 7 am to 9 pm.

The number of trains would be increased or decreased based on passenger traffic and to avoid crowding.

The five metro stations in the containment zones including Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad and Yousufguda will be closed. In order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains were being done for passengers to stand. Alternate seat will be marked x inside the train and kept vacant.

Social distancing would be monitored through CCTV by OCC, station controller and train operators. The passengers would have to mandatorily wear face masks or they would be penalised. Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at the entry point into the stations.

The passengers would be encouraged to use Aarogya Setu mobile app along with smart card and mobile QR ticket with cashless/online transactions. The air conditioning system would be increased to about 75 per cent. Temperature inside the train would be around 24-30 degrees celsius.

Pedal type sanitizers will be kept at entry into the stations for use by passengers. The passengers have been asked to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items for easy and quick scanning. They will be encouraged to carry a small bottle of sanitiser with them.

Mock drills were being conducted before commencement of the metro operation and the parking spaces would be opened for the metro customers as per guidelines.