Hyderabad Metro Rail Employees Strike for Salaries Hike
Highlights
Hyderabad metro employees went on strike. They went on a strike demanding a salary hike. In this order, some employees boycotted their duties. Red Line ticketing employees from Miyapur to LB Nagar staged a boycott. They are concerned that there has been no increase in salaries for 5 years.
The company has been giving them only 11 thousand rupees salary for 5 years. They are demanding to increase in their salary from 15 thousand to 18 thousand rupees. Due to this, passengers have queued up for tickets at Ameerpet and Miyapur metro stations.
