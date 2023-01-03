Hyderabad Metro Rail Employees Strike for Salaries Hike

Hyderabad metro employees went on strike. They went on a strike demanding a salary hike. In this order, some employees boycotted their duties. Red Line ticketing employees from Miyapur to LB Nagar staged a boycott. They are concerned that there has been no increase in salaries for 5 years.

The company has been giving them only 11 thousand rupees salary for 5 years. They are demanding to increase in their salary from 15 thousand to 18 thousand rupees. Due to this, passengers have queued up for tickets at Ameerpet and Miyapur metro stations.