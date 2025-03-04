Hyderabad: MILES clinic inaugurated

Hyderabad: The FPA India Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Menopause Society, inaugurated the MILES Clinic (Mid-Life Essential Services) on Sunday.

The MILES clinic will operate every Wednesday, offering a range of essential services tailored to support women's health during this pivotal life stage. This initiative highlights the commitment of FPA India and the Hyderabad Menopause Society to enhance the quality of healthcare available to women, facilitating informed and empowered choices about their health.

Dr Kalpana Apte DG, FPA India emphasised the significance of the MILES clinic, highlighting its essential services aimed at enhancing women's health and well-being.