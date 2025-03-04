Live
- iOS 18.4 Beta 2: Exciting New Features, Visual Intelligence, and Fresh Emojis
- Hyderabad Metro to Build Skywalks at All Stations for Safer Pedestrian Movement
- Two dead as boat overturns Ilin Godavari at Rajahmundry
- Gouds blame Minister Jupally for Neera cafe shutdown
- Chodaganga Deva’s great contributions are overlooked
- MacBook Air M4: Expected Launch, Price in India, Design, and Features
- Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign woman’s thigh sparks outrage
- Jajpur: Woman kills husband, buries body in backyard
- Two arrested in murder case
- Strive to make Anantapur free off child marriages: Collector Vinod
Just In
Hyderabad: MILES clinic inaugurated
Highlights
Hyderabad: The FPA India Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Menopause Society, inaugurated the MILES Clinic (Mid-Life Essential Services)...
Hyderabad: The FPA India Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Hyderabad Menopause Society, inaugurated the MILES Clinic (Mid-Life Essential Services) on Sunday.
The MILES clinic will operate every Wednesday, offering a range of essential services tailored to support women's health during this pivotal life stage. This initiative highlights the commitment of FPA India and the Hyderabad Menopause Society to enhance the quality of healthcare available to women, facilitating informed and empowered choices about their health.
Dr Kalpana Apte DG, FPA India emphasised the significance of the MILES clinic, highlighting its essential services aimed at enhancing women's health and well-being.
Next Story