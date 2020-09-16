Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday questioned the government as to when Hyderabad would become Istanbul, as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.



The MIM leader was speaking during a short discussion on civic works and other infrastructure facilities in GHMC and its surrounding areas and also in other municipalities' in the Assembly on Wednesday. Akbaruddin alleged that every government had a step-motherly attitude towards Old City and added that his party had hopes on the TRS government. He questioned the government when the Old City would become Istanbul as promised by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. He wanted the government to announce a financial package of Rs 10,000 crore for Old City.

"I have been talking in the House for the last 20 years and still talking the same. When I see the city developing, I feel happy. But I am ashamed when we see the situation in Old City. We feel embarrassed in front of our people," said Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The MIM leader claimed that he was the one who first demanded metro rail for the city. "I was the one along with Congress member P Janardhan Reddy to demand for metro rail. The Metro has come, but it has not reached Hyderabad. When the metro rail will come to Hyderabad?" asked the MIM leader. He alleged that the Krishna water was meant for people of Old City, but it was diverted to other places. The water is supplied every alternate day and in some places, once in five days, he said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi listed out the projects delayed for years in Old City. He said that the road widening was pending for the last 10 years, Charminar Pedestrianisation Project was still pending, sewerage and drains were also pending. The old cities of various cities are jewels and the heritage and architecture should be protected, he said.

Owaisi demanded the government to focus on cleaning Musi River and save Osmansagar and Himayath Sagar. He wanted the government to provide ration cards to the people in the city.