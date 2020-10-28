Hyderabad: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao tells officials to speed up rural road works

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao instructed the officials to speed up works related to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and ensure phase 3 (Batch-1) works are grounded at the earliest.

During the review meeting at Minister's Quarters in Banjara Hills on Tuesday, the Minister asked the officials to increase the pace of works and prepare estimates for batch-2 works to be taken up in new stretches so that proposals are sent to the Central government. The meeting was attended by department secretary, Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials.

Under phase-3, the Centre has sanctioned Rs 658 cr for 2,427.5 km of roads. As many as 152 works were sanctioned and tender process was completed for batch-1 with total length of 1,119.94 km. For batch-2, remaining 1,308 kms of proposals are being prepared to get the Centre's nod.