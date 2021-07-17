Hyderabad: Minister Srinivas Goud attends 'Cheer 4 India'

Hyderabad: Sports and Tourism minister V Srinivas Goud on Friday exhorted sports persons to show their best performance and win medals in Olympics.

He participated in Cheer 4 India programme at LB Stadium and greeted the sports team going to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. The minister received a baton of light from triple Olympian Mukesh Kumar.

The minister claimed that the State government will come up with the best sports policy in the country. "Our government is encouraging games and sports like never before. We built 30-plus stadiums and are giving funds for acquiring sports kits, training and to improve skills. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced big cash prizes to those who win Olympic or world class sports event," he added.

Goud hoped that 115 sports persons will be representing the country including a sports team from Telangana in future Olympics. He asked the sports team to win medals by giving their best performance."Telangana hopes to see the team return with some victories," he added.