Hyderabad: Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurates 2BHK houses in Goshamahal

Hyderabad: Minister of Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed 2BHK dignity houses at Muralidhar Bagh in Nampally under Goshamahal constituency.

The GHMC constructed a multi-storey building of 120 flats with an amount of Rs 10 crore on 0.59 acres of land. According to GHMC, the flats are spread over three blocks and have been built in S-5 pattern. With a plinth area of 560 sq ft, the cost of each flat is Rs 8 lakh. The Muralidhar Bagh 2BHK Dignity Housing Colony is equipped with CC roads, external electrification, drinking water sump and other infrastructures along with lift facility.It has 10 shops and the revenue generated from these establishments will be used for maintenance.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, MLC MS Prabhakar, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and others were present.

