Hyderabad : Ministers Prashant Reddy & Sabitha Indra Reddy visits sites of proposed multi specialty hospitals

Hyderabad : Telangana Roads and Building Minister V Prashant Reddy, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Legislators from Greater Hyderabad and officials from Roads and Buildings on Tuesday visited the sites of proposed multi speciality Government hospitals in the city.

The government was planning to establish multi-speciality hospitals at Chest Hospital, Gaddiannaram fruit market and at Alwal.

Prashant Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would lay foundation stone for the speciality hospitals soon. The State R and B department would take up the construction of the hospitals.