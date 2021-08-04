Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Ministers Prashant Reddy & Sabitha Indra Reddy visits sites of proposed multi specialty hospitals

Ministers visits sites of proposed multi specialty hospitals
x

Ministers visits sites of proposed multi specialty hospitals 

Highlights

Telangana Roads and Building Minister V Prashant Reddy, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Legislators from Greater Hyderabad and officials from Roads and Buildings on Tuesday visited the sites of proposed multi speciality Government hospitals in the city.

Hyderabad : Telangana Roads and Building Minister V Prashant Reddy, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Legislators from Greater Hyderabad and officials from Roads and Buildings on Tuesday visited the sites of proposed multi speciality Government hospitals in the city.

The government was planning to establish multi-speciality hospitals at Chest Hospital, Gaddiannaram fruit market and at Alwal.

Prashant Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would lay foundation stone for the speciality hospitals soon. The State R and B department would take up the construction of the hospitals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X