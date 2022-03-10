Hyderabad: Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod meets CM KCR

Hyderabad: Soon after the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's announcement on the mega recruitment in the State Assembly on Wednesday, the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod met CK KCR.

The Ministers, who met KCR, thanked him by giving a flower bouquet. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that CM KCR who provided Rythu Bandhu for farmers, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak funds to women has now provided a total of 91,142 government jobs to unemployed youth in the State.

She said that the announcement of mega recruitment process is a boon to many unemployed youths and with this every year all the vacancies in government departments will be filled without any delay.