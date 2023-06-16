Hyderabad: Miraculous escape as speeding car overturns on PVNR Expressway

Rangareddy: A surprising incident unfolded on Thursday on the PVNR Expressway near dairy farm pillar no. 215, falling under the jurisdiction of Rajendranagar police station. A car traveling at high speed lost control and overturned, causing significant destruction. However, to everyone’s amazement, the individuals managed to escape with only minor injuries.

The harrowing accident occurred as the car, en route from Mehdipatnam to Aramgarh, veered out of control and flipped over on the busy expressway. The impact was so severe that the vehicle toppled across the highway, leading to a substantial traffic congestion in the surrounding area.

Upon receiving the distress call, Rajendranagar traffic police promptly arrived at the scene and took immediate action to clear the traffic jam caused by the overturned car. Preliminary investigations conducted by the authorities indicate that the vehicle collided with a divider, resulting in the dramatic overturn due to excessive speed.

Witnesses and onlookers were stunned by the visible wreckage and the extent to which the car was mangled. It was nothing short of a miracle that both individuals emerged from the accident with only minor injuries.