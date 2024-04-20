Live
- EC observers review measures taken in Chevella LS segment
- Guntur: Kilari, Nandigam, Tenneti file nominations
- Govt releases Rs 50 cr for clearing weavers’ dues
- Vijayawada: Two-day international meet held on New Media
- BRS MLA Prakash Goud jumps ship to Cong, more to follow?
- Upbeat TDP cadres focus on one lakh majority for Naidu in Kuppam
- Bhatti knocks on doors of CPM for support in LS polls
- Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari takes part in huge rally, files nomination
- Inter results likely to be released on Apr 22
- Ongole: Police crack theft of ₹66 lakh from ATM cash deposit vehicle
Hyderabad: Mishap on ORR claims two lives
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two family members were killed and four others sustained injuries in a road accident after an SUV rammed into a lorry on the Outer Ring Road near the Kolluru exit in the early hours of Friday.
The victims, residents of the Old City, Hyderabad, had travelled to Karnataka for Eid-ul-Fitr, and while returning home, they met with the fatal accident. The deceased were identified as Mohd Munawar and Fatima.
A case has been registered by Kolluru Police. The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
