Hyderabad: Mishap on ORR claims two lives

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two family members were killed and four others sustained injuries in a road accident after an SUV rammed into a lorry on the Outer Ring Road near the Kolluru exit in the early hours of Friday.

The victims, residents of the Old City, Hyderabad, had travelled to Karnataka for Eid-ul-Fitr, and while returning home, they met with the fatal accident. The deceased were identified as Mohd Munawar and Fatima.

A case has been registered by Kolluru Police. The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.