Hyderabad: Missing inter student found dead in Chinthal lake

An intermediate student who went missing found dead in Chinthal lake on Wednesday morning.



Going into details, Sumith Kumar, a resident of Shapur Nagar was pursuing intermediate second year. It is learned that Sumith was forced to take M.P.C course in intermediate by his parents. After completing first year, Sumith told his parents he would not continue the course following which his parents transferred him to C.E.C course.



On Monday afternoon, Sumith went out of the house and did not return. After failing to search him, the parents approached the police on the same day. During the investigation, the police found the chappals of Sumith near Chinthal lake.



After a day of struggling, the police found Sumith's body in the lake on Wednesday morning. They registered a case and sent the body for autopsy.

