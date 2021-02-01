Hyderabad: Missing man found murdered in Moinabad

A man who had gone missing from Manikonda was found murdered here at Nakkalapalli Cheruvu in Moinabad. He was identified as Shaik Salman (25), a tailor and is a resident of MD lines in Tolichowki.

Investigations revealed that Shaik Salman was kidnapped by four of his relatives including his father-in-law who suspected Salman of harassing his daughter. CI Ravindar said that Shaik Salman was running a tailor shop in Sai Nagar in Manikonda. On January 29, he dropped his brother at a clothing store where the latter was working and around 10.30 pm he called his brother to wait for a few minutes to pick him up.

However, Salman did not return to his brother who later approached the police on his disappearance.

The police said that Salman's father-in-law Jilani and three others went to the tailor shop on Friday night and took the victim to Nakkala Cheruvu where they strangled him and hit with a boulder killing him on the spot.

The incident came to light after the police found the dead body on Sunday morning. The police registered a case and took a person identified as Dastagiri into custody.