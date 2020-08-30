Hyderabad: Missing woman found dead in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A woman who has gone missing four days ago has found dead in a room near her residence in NTR Nagar of Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The incident came to the fore on Sunday morning when the locals experienced a foul smell emanating from the room.

The police were informed who found the body of the woman which was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. They registered a case and launched an investigation. Also, the police are looking into the nearby CCTV footage to learn the cause of her death.

A complaint was lodged by her family members on August 26 on the woman's missing at the Gachibowli police station.

In another incident, a woman who went missing on August 19 from Valigonda in Nalgonda district was found dead on a hillock. The victim identified as Srivani, a grocery store owner is said to have left her house along with a male friend.

While her friend committed suicide on the same day, the woman's body was found on Saturday.