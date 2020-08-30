X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Missing woman found dead in Gachibowli

Missing woman dead in hyderabad
x

Representational Image

Highlights

A woman who has gone missing four days ago has found dead in a room near her residence in NTR Nagar of Gachibowli in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman who has gone missing four days ago has found dead in a room near her residence in NTR Nagar of Gachibowli in Hyderabad. The incident came to the fore on Sunday morning when the locals experienced a foul smell emanating from the room.

The police were informed who found the body of the woman which was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. They registered a case and launched an investigation. Also, the police are looking into the nearby CCTV footage to learn the cause of her death.

A complaint was lodged by her family members on August 26 on the woman's missing at the Gachibowli police station.

In another incident, a woman who went missing on August 19 from Valigonda in Nalgonda district was found dead on a hillock. The victim identified as Srivani, a grocery store owner is said to have left her house along with a male friend.

While her friend committed suicide on the same day, the woman's body was found on Saturday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X