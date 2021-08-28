Hyderabad: Mixed reactions of pediatricians on re-opening of schools

Hyderabad: Is re-opening of institutions from KG to PG safe amid rising Covid cases in the State again? Pediatricians have mixed reactions to it. A few are supporting the decision taken by the State, while some want the government to review it.



The Telangana government while deciding to re-open educational institutions from September 1 has instructed the managements, the GHMC and Health authorities to carry out sanitisation works days before. All institutions are preparing to start physical classes. The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Telangana, is in favour of re-opening. According to it, studies were affected during the last 16 months.

"Children are getting mentally sick by staying at home. A majority of them were addicted to mobiles, TV and staying away from studies. The IAP mentioned that "Online classes for long are not good for children's health, everyone is aware of disadvantages of mobiles and their radiation."

Dr Surendra from IAP questioned the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) comment that the second wave of Covid has not ended yet. He stated that "It is time to make children strong mentally. They must be taught how to avoid Corona and stay safe. It is only possible when they go to school. Corona virus may last for years, it does not have a deadline.

Staying away from studies for years may impact children in future. They will practice protocols lifelong if taught in childhood. The next possible wave will be mild and not harm children." "It is the responsibility of school managements to take precautions on their premises. Classes can run on alternate days, regular sanitisation must be done, physical distancing should be monitored. Health authorities should visit schools regularly to monitor protocols, he added.

A pediatrician at Niloufer Hospital suggested that schools should re-open in a phased manner. According to him, high schools should reopen in next month, but lower classes can be delayed for a month, as according to the ICMR, the second wave in the country is to continue. Apart from that, WHO, AIIMS have also warned of another wave in coming months that cannot be ignored.

Expressing his concern over children, Dr Lalu Prasad, a Resident Medical Officer said, "It is impossible for children to restrain lower-class students, especially in government schools, as children may exchange their masks which will be a risk.

The same has been reported in Tamil Nadu also. Schools have re-opened in AP children are getting affected with Covid. It is difficult for teachers to manage the whole group of students one go. In my opinion online classes are better for children for few more months." Moreover, he explained, wearing of masks for hours is impossible for lower-class students. They may face respiratory problems due to wearing them for long.