Hyderabad: Miyapur ASI succumbs to coronavirus

In yet another death due to the coronavirus in the police department, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Miyapur police station has succumbed to the virus on Wednesday making it as the first police death in September. In August, six police personnel have succumbed to the virus.

ASI who was suffering from fever, headache, cold and other symptoms availed a sick leave and got admitted to a private hospital on August 18 where he died while undergoing treatment. He was 56 and is survived by a wife and three sons. The health officials said that his condition deteriorated late on Wednesday. Although he was given all the necessary treatment, he breathed his last at midnight, they said.



Last week, Jagtial district additional superintendent of police K Dakshina Murthy died of coronavirus. Murthy got admitted to a hospital in Karimnagar a few days ago after testing positive for the virus. However, his condition turned critical and died while undergoing treatment. It is learned that the additional SP suffered a heart attack and died.



Dakshina Murthy's died just five days before his retirement from the service.



Meanwhile, the state on Thursday reported 2,817 coronavirus positive cases taking the total number of cases to 1,33,406. While there are 2,611 recoveries, 10 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate of the state was 0.64 per cent.

