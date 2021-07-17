Hyderabad: MLA, GHMC zonal commissioner visit rain-affected areas

Karwan: After heavy rains, MLA Karwan Kausar Mohiuddin and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Khairtabad zonal commissioner, P Pravinya, along with GHMC, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officers visited and inspected the rain-affected areas in the Karwan constituency. Several localities in Tolichowki are inundated after heavy rains on Wednesday.

During their visit, they inspected the affected areas like Tolichowki, Nizam Colony, Hakeempet, Virasat Nagar, Nadeem Colony, Jamli Kunta, Quli Qutub Shah Nagar, Jamali Darwaza, Fateh Darwaza, Moti Darwaza, Shah Hatim Talab, and surrounding areas. They also inspected the monsoon action plan projects and SW box drain works in Nizam Colony and the diversion of pipeline from Nadeem Colony and Jamali Kunta.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin said, "The areas are being flooded due to the nearby water bodies, as the water from Lotus Pond is flowing towards the Hakeempet and the water from Balkapur nala is also overflowing in Tolichowki and Virasat Nagar. To avoid flooding in these areas the diversion works are in progress." He asked the commissioner to complete the works at the earliest. Due to this ongoing works during the monsoon residents are facing troubles. The commissioner assured that the works would be completed by this month.

Meanwhile Pravinya said, "In order to reduce the capacity of water in Shah Hatim Lake, a new outlet is being built to ensure the smooth passage of rainwater into river Musi. A new stormwater pipeline is being laid to reduce the backwater that rushes into residential areas of Tolichowki, and additional monsoon teams will be allotted in the Karwan constituency near all the water logging points."She also instructed the officials to ensure that all the damaged CC/BT roads to be re-carpeted so that residents could face no issues in the monsoon season.

While the fumed residents said that the monsoon action plan should have been completed before monsoon but the civic body is still carrying out the works.