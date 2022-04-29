Hyderabad: MLA Jaffer Hussain distributes Ramzan gift packs

Hyderabad: As part of Ramzan celebrations, Nampally MLA Jaffer distributed Ramzan gift packs among the poor in various divisions on Thursday.

These packs were sponsored by the State government in coordination with the Minority Commission. The gift packet will be distributed in 119 assembly constituencies of the State under the supervision of the MLAs. Jaffer Hussain distributed the packs along with corporators in divisions including Red Hills, Mallepally, Asif Nagar and Vijay Nagar Colony. In each division over 500 gifts were distributed. As many as 900 Masjid managing committees would receive gift packets. Each committee will distribute 500 packs.

According to Minority Welfare, the MLAs will recommend four mosques and the corporators will choose two mosques in each Assembly Constituency for the distribution of gifts and organising feast. "In Hyderabad, the Iftar feast and the gift package will be distributed in more than 434 mosques.

The gift packets are being transferred from here to the MLAs' constituencies," said the official.