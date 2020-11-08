Hyderabad: MMTS ready to resume, awaiting green signal

Hyderabad: The unlock process has brought a big relief to denizens as the public transport including the state-run buses and the metro rail began their services. However, the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) passengers are eagerly waiting to resume its services and hope these local trains are back on track.

Owing to the Covid lockdown, the MMTS has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 20 crore in a span of seven months. "On an average the revenue generated from these suburban trains is in the range of Rs 8 to 9 lakh per day i.e., around Rs 2.5 crore per month. "With train services being suspended to public since March 22 due to Covid lockdown the MMTS services has incurred a loss of Rs 20 crore," said a senior South Central Railway (SCR) official on condition of anonymity.

Though the State governments initiated the unlock process and in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata partial local train services are running on certain conditions, the Railway Ministry, so far, has not issued any such guidelines to resume the services of MMTS.

SCR operates services on Secunderabad-Lingampally, Hyderabad-Lingampally and Secunderabad-Faluknuma sections. Around 1.60 lakh passengers use the MMTS services every day. The fare for the services is in three slabs Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 15. MMTS operates about 121 train services covering 25 local stations apart from Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad stations. "Once we get green signal we would start the operations under strict covid guidelines," he added.

Public keenly awaiting



"We are eagerly waiting for MMTS to resume its services, as the petrol prices have increased risen and even the auto charges are too high. I stay in Jamia Osmania and the only means of public transport from my area is bus or train. As hardly 30 percent of buses are plying on the road, it would be better if MMTS services are allowed to resume," said V Raju, a mechanic.

"Many people in the city are largely dependent on cost-effective and on time MMTS train services. It would be apt if the MMTS trains are allowed to operate its services in the city. This would also generate some revenue for the government," said Baglekar Akash Kumar, a 5th year LLB student, University College of Law, Osmania University.