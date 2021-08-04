Hyderabad: Modern Hindi literature left European lit behind says Prof Ainul Hasan

Gachibowli: Modern Hindi literature has left behind the European literature as well, observed Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), as the chief guest at the valedictory session of online lecture series "Aadhunik Hindi Sahitya ki Dishayein" (New Dimensions of Contemporary Hindi Literature) held recently. The department of Hindi, MANUU, organised the seven-day lectures series.

While speaking about adaptation, Prof Hasan remembered the Nagari Natak Mandali of Banaras and the theatre of Allahabad. "The communion that we get to see from this event is not found anywhere else in the world. The communion is nothing but several innovative ideas regarding Hindi which are being introduced in MANUU." While praising the coordination of culture, he spoke about the "Panchatattva'.

Taking example of the Mahabharata, he said that each one of us receives our own karma. The special guest, Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/c, said that in order to understand the truth, it is necessary to know everyone's thoughts. "Problems do not arise if everyone maintains their boundaries," he added.

The chief speaker, renowned litterateur and critic Prof Pratap Sehgal, while discussing stage, theater and theatrical adaptation of a story, spoke about the requirements of staging of the story effortlessly. "It is necessary for the staging to be entertaining so that the audience accept it.

Hindi story, stories from foreign languages, poetry, fiction and autobiography are also being staged", he said. Convener, Dr. Karan Singh Utwal, head of the department, explained theatrical adaptation of fiction. "Drama is life and also a tableau of life," he added.