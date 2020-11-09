Hyderabad: Monitoring LHB coaches just got better, says SCR

Hyderabad: A first- of-its-kind new software prototype has been developed by the in-house team of Tirupati coaching depot of integrated online monitoring of Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches while on run. This will continuously measure and record data points for online monitoring of axle box bearings and wheel slide protection device (WSPD) by making use of the data analytics in making the train journey safer and avoiding en route coach detachments.

The integrated online monitoring system installed in LHB coaches will monitor the WSPD and axle box temperature of LHB coaches on continuous basis through mobile application and will alert in case of any fault noticed for timely preventive corrective action, a South Central Railway release said here on Sunday. LHB coaches are provided with WSPD to control the adhesion during brake application. The WSP system is combination of various electronic cards and is housed in electrical control panel units and is connected by means of various cables. The system costs about Rs 21 lakh. Annual maintenance of this system, including air brake, costs nearly Rs 5 lakh for SS-II schedule and Rs 7.5 lakh for SS-III schedule.

General Manager of SCR Gajanan Mallya has appreciated the staff of Tirupati coaching depot for implementing the out-of-the-box idea with minimal cost. He said this project will not only help in enhancing the safety of LHB coaches, but also in improving the life of rolling stock parts.