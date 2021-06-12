Hyderabad: Monsoon works at tepid pace in rain-hit areas in Tolichowki

Tolichowki: As rains hit the State, the GHMC is taking up several monsoon action plans in the Tolichowki areas which were affected by last year's October floods. Residents and activists allege that the work is still on. They fear that they would hit in 2021 too.

Most roads here are dug up. As the repairs are going on, they have turned worst with slit and water stagnation on and off rains for the last three days.

"The monsoon action plan should be implemented before the monsoon. The work should be completed before the season, but the civic body is still carrying it out despite the arrival of rains. We fear floods in the area," said Mohammed Mizanuddin of Hakeempet.

Every monsoon, several areas in Tolichowki, including Nizam colony, Hakeempet Kunta, Nanalnagar, MD Lines, Adityanagar Colony, Janakinagar, Samatha Colony, and colonies surrounding Shah Hatim Lake are the worst hit.

According to Nanalnagar corporator, last year most of these areas were flooded for around 15 days. The Army was deployed and boats were used to rescue the residents. He said the ongoing works include the box-type drain from Hotel Rumaan, Tolichowki Crossroads to Bal Reddy Nagar and laying of 900 mm NP3 pipeline from Kaaba Hospital to Hotel Rumaan.

Mohammed Naseeruddin, said that the nala is chocked due to lack of maintenance following which several areas are flooded. "During a recent visit by Hyderabad Collector Sweta Mohanty, along with Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, GHMC Khairatabad zonal commissioner P Pravinya, the irregular flow of storm water in the Balkapur nala was discussed.

The officials suggested diversion at Balkapur from Reti Bowli towards Musi river, and another diversion of Balkapur Nala stormwater from Brindavan Colony and decrease of flow of water into the Balkapur -Hakeempet nala from Banjara Hills to ensure smooth passage of drain water," said Naseeruddin. Authorities also spoke to the Army officials to ensure demolition of temporary check dam on their premises for a smooth passage of stormwater from the Balkapur Nala. Due to this check dam, the flow of water is reversed and resulted in flooding of Hakeempet, Tolichowki and other areas."

social activist Mohammed Asif said, "After the rain stopped no works were taken up. Now again in this monsoon, some work is being carried out by the civic body. Yet the residents would suffer."

The corporator stated that the ongoing works include box-type drain from Hotel Rumaan, Tolichowki x roads to Bal Reddy Nagar and another work of laying of 900 mm NP3 pipeline from Kaaba Hospital, to Rumaan Hotel Tolichowki, the 40-year-old nala is chocked due to lack of maintenance resulting in immense loss.