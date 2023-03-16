Hyderabad: Mosquito menace stings city dwellers

Hyderabad: After dog menace, there has been an increase in mosquito menace in parts of the city especially in the areas located near water bodies, open nalas. There has been an increase in the mosquitoes due to the rise in temperatures and stench emanating from the water bodies.

Several complaints were registered online and offline with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's entomology wing regarding the increase in mosquitoes menace as people are having sleeping nights due to the buzzing of mosquitoes. Residents ire that they are facing the threat of illness caused by mosquitoes as the GHMC is delaying the anti-larval operations.

According to residents, poor sanitation, open nalas and garbage piles across the city are the main breeding grounds for mosquitoes. However, the tall claims of GHMC in maintaining sanitation, remains null. "With poor sanitation, and no anti-larval operations, the menace has increased. After complaints, the officials blame the residents for not keeping the surroundings clean, but one can observe sewage overflow across the cityand garbage piles on roads leading to an increase in mosquito menace," pointed Hiten Shah, a resident of Tarnaka.

The areas prone with increasing mosquito menace include Alwal, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lower Tank Bund road, Malkajgiri, Habsiguda, Kukatpally, Baghlingampally, Koti, Banjara Hills, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Langar Houz, Mallepally and various areas near open nalas and water bodies. Mohammed Ahmed, TDP Vice president Minority cell said that Old city areas are worst affected when it comes to mosquito menace. "Several areas surrounding the Musi River like Darulshifa, Noor Khan Bazar, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Puranapul and areas near open nala like Yakutpura, Talab Katta, Rein Bazar, Baba Nagar among others are badly affected."

He said "The officers do not pay heed even after several complaints. However, the usage of mosquito nets, repellents, and coils has increased in recent times to prevent save ourselves from mosquito bites," he added.

On Twitter Prakash said "Mosquitoes in Malkajgiri are never-ending. The GHMC fogging is for namesake." Another user wrote "Even the mosquito repellents are not effective in Alwal, hope fogging will be done for some use," tweeted Naresh.

According to GHMC, the only focus for fogging was on lakes, Musi river and nalas, major breeding grounds during the summer. However, after receiving a large number of complaints, the GHMC identified around 120 dengue hotspots. "We are carrying out drone-led anti-larval operations in lakes and water bodies phase-wise. Following complaints, the officers will carry out fogging in colonies and areas," said a senior entomologist.