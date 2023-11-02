Hyderabad: Most precise breast cancer diagnosis programme by Apollo Cancer Centres

Hyderabad: In continuation to push the boundaries with advanced cancer treatment, the Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs) has introduced the country's first and most precise breast cancer diagnosis programme, redefining cancer care.

This pioneering initiative aims to provide swift and precise breast cancer diagnosis, reinforcing the significance of early detection in mitigating the right treatment for a better survival rate, and enhancing the quality of life for patients. This ground breaking initiative marks a significant stride toward breast cancer management and offers a promising glimpse into the future of healthcare services.

In alignment with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Apollo Cancer Centres is dedicating this programme to the timely diagnosis of breast cancer in women. Breast cancer is a prevailing concern for women’s health, and timely diagnosis is the cornerstone of effective intervention. Early detection is paramount in the fight against breast cancer, and Apollo Cancer Centre, achieved a great level of success in treating breast cancer diagnosed in the early stages.

This programme includes advanced diagnostic technologies, including mammography, ultrasound, and biopsy, to promptly and precisely assess breast health. Patients can expect results within 24 hours, a testament to the programme's efficiency. It is open to individuals seeking breast cancer screening or diagnostic services, provided they meet the necessary criteria. Its primary benefits encompass rapid results, reduced patient anxiety, and early detection of breast cancer advancements that significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Apollo Cancer Centre Surgical Oncology Senior Consultant Dr TPS Bhandari said that the Centres witnessed the critical importance of early breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. Swift and accurate detection not only offers the best chance for effective treatment but also provides patients with peace of mind. This program allows us to combine our expertise with advanced diagnostic tools to deliver timely diagnoses and personalized care. “By doing so, we are not only treating breast cancer; we are also providing hope, support, and better quality of life for our patients,” said Dr Bhandari.

Consultant Radiology Dr Rashmi Sudhir said, “Our commitment to breast cancer diagnosis and care goes beyond just medical excellence; it extends to ensuring our patients are feeling empowered and supported. We understand that early diagnosis leads to better outcomes and improved quality of life.