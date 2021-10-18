Hyderabad: Motkupalli Narasimhulu joins TRS

Former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Monday joined TRS party in the presence of the TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao here in Hyderabad. Welcoming him into the party, the Chief Minister said that Motkupalli is a close associate of him and worked together for several years.

Telangana had struggled with power issues in the past and Motkupalli who had served as energy minister knew the problems. My friendship with Motkupalli is beyond politics."



The CM continued that he had initiated an agitation for the separate statehood and had been criticized by many. "I had met BSP chief Mayavathi for about 13 times seeking her support in achieving statehood," he added. Further, he said that suicides of farmers and handloom workers have ended and there is a lot more to be done for the welfare of the economically backward people.



"Motkupalli had attended all the programmes related to Dalit Bandhu. The government is planning to spend around Rs 1.70 lakh crores on Dalit Bandhu in the next seven years," he said.