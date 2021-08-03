Hyderabad: Move to reopen schools spurs RTA to conduct inspection of buses, autos

Hyderabad: With the State government planning to reopen educational institutions in a phased manner from August 16, 2021, the Telangana State Transport Department would carry out special inspections of school buses, vans, and even autos for the safety of children.



As all the educational institutions are closed for almost two years due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the school vans and buses were parked on school premises with no maintenance. Though some buses were put to use as temporary ambulances during the lockdown period many vehicles were not in use for months.

"Fitness of school buses, all other types of transport vehicles are allowed by the Centre till September 30. Vehicles can be driven until then. If the educational institutions are reopened within that period, this facility will continue. But for the safety of children, special inspections will be carried out on the capacity of buses as soon as the educational institutions are reopened," said Pandurang Naik, Joint Transport Commissioner.

According to the official in Hyderabad, there are around 10,000 buses used by educational institutions. There is no update on these vehicles' condition. Once educational institutions are reopened, students have to travel in these buses which were not in use for months and also their fitness certificate validity may have expired, which may pose a risk to students lives.

"Although, schools and colleges are currently closed, vehicle fitness tests are important," an official added.

Even autos that provide pick and drop facilities for school children had to undergo fitness tests every year, but due to Covid-induced lockdown and several other restrictions, autos' condition appears to be neglected by the drivers.

There are about one lakh autos providing transport services to schools and colleges. The official said that both buses and autos underwent fitness tests in the previous year. All these school vans and autos must be inspected and certified with a fitness certificate depending upon the present status. The motor vehicle inspector level officials will soon begin fitness tests and a vehicle examination programme of buses and autos, the official added.