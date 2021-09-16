Hyderabad: MP, MLA inaugurate agricultural market panel building

ShamshabadShamshabad: The newly constructed building of the Agricultural Market Committee, built with MP funds, was inaugurated on Wednesday by Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy along with MLA Methuku Anand in Marpalli Mandal and they also inaugurated Rythu Vedika in Bantwaram Mandal. Later, MP Ranjit Reddy visited the family of a farmer from Bantwaram Mandal, who committed suicide as he couldn't repay debts.

MP Ranjit Reddy assured that he would do his part to help the deceased farmers' children's education and future. Ranjit Reddy said, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has given top priority to the agricultural sector and is providing all facilities to them.

The State government would provide investment assistance to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme in advance to invest in monsoon cultivation. Rythu Bandhu money will be credited into farmers' accounts and the authorities are taking all measures to provide quality seeds and fertilisers to farmers in a timely manner, he added.

TRS leaders, activists and others were present.