Hyderabad: MRO's clarification on pending applications

Bahadurpura: Responding to a report of The Hans India, Bahadurpura MRO clarified that only 15 applications were pending in his office.

The report 'Middlemen rule the roost - Many applications pending with Bahadurpura MRO' was published on February 17. It was reported that hundreds of applications were pending enquiry for several months. Also, the alleged involvement of middlemen was highlighted.

MRO S Ramlu clarified that "There are only 15 applications presently pending in his office as against the claim that says hundreds of applications are lying unattended was not correct.

Although, we are receiving 300 applications daily under various schemes and services, much of them are disposed of, while holding due process of scrutiny on various levels."

"As of Thursday, there were only 15 applications pending with this office which is proportionately very less. As Bahadurpuramandal is larger in terms of size, the number of applications being received on a daily basis is apparently very high.

However, we are trying our best to clear all the files within stipulated time to whatever staff is available with us," he added.