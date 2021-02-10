Hyderabad: MSSO impacting lives positively

Kompally : On humanitarian grounds, Dr Mynampally Rohit, MBBS from Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences, has come forward to impact people's lives positively through his charitable organization called Mynampally Social Service Organization (MSSO).

On January 26, when Anu Goud, a former Swiggy employee a diabetic with his leg amputated, sought for help on the social media from Dr Rohit who readily responded and reached out to Dundigal at the doorstep of Anu Goud.

Having lost all hope with their breadwinner losing his leg to gangrene, the family has been struggling to make both ends meet. They contacted MSSO through WhatsApp. Rohit went in person to verify and was moved by the condition of the family.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Rohit said that he met the family and was aware of the conditions of the family. "Having access to every aspect of life is indispensable. Being disabled should not disqualify anyone from it - to ensure a life doesn't go upside down, we do the needful for the needy. MSSO pledges to support this family so they would lead a respectable life," he explained.

In an earlier case, a 4-year-old infant was combating hunger and the other kid in the family couldn't have his milk on time, MSSO chairman, Mynampally Rohit rushed to the rescue, reaching with financial assistance on war foot. Subsequently monthly supplies were provided so the family would sustain on essential commodities.

Soon the monthly supplies were arranged, kids were fed, to ensure hunger doesn't knock their door again, Rohit committed to help further so the family leads a balanced life henceforth.

The philanthropy service that Mynampally Organisation has been rendering includes supplying free water tanks to people in slums, conducting many health camps, helping people with fix deposits, especially orphans and widows, providing jobs to the unemployed, among others.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the organisation distributed 100 tonnes of rice and essential commodities and sanitizer bottles and masks to the public.