Hyderabad: Mukarram Jah submitted forged papers in UK court

Hyderabad: Claiming that Prince Mukarram Jah used an 'invalid' certificate, recognising him as the VIII Nizam in the UK High Court in the Nizam Funds case, the grandson of VII Nizam, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, has claimed that other heirs, who were eagerly waiting for their share, were deprived. The case pertains to the UK Court, which ordered that 35 million pounds (Rs 333 crore) in Nat West Bank account be divided between Prince Mukarram Jah, his younger brother Muffakham Jah and the Indian government. The amount deposited in Nat West Bank has since grown in a London bank account into 35 million pounds.

Speaking to The Hans India, Najaf Ali Khan said that by submitting the invalid certificate in a court, that too abroad, the 'Indian Constitution has been violated'. "We were thus deprived of our legitimate share in the funds," he said. Najaf is the president of Nizam Family Welfare Association and one of over 100 heirs of Nizam's State.

He said he would use all legal remedies against those who provided the invalid certificate to the administrator of the Nizam's Estate, as they are liable to be prosecuted for forgery, misrepresentation, cheating, fraud, misappropriation of fund, providing false evidence, provision of FEMA and even sedition.

"Prince Mukkarram Jah, who claimed to be VIII Nizam in succession to the VII Nizam on the basis of the certificate of recognition issued by the Government of India, is no more the ruler of Hyderabad. He is like any ordinary citizen. Therefore, the Personal Law of Inheritance shall be applicable to the matter of inheritance," he contended.

Khan was a party to the proceedings in the Nizam Funds Case in the UK High Court on behalf of other heirs of the VII Nizam.

The dispute revolved around 1,007,940 pounds and nine shillings transferred in 1948 from the then ruler of then Hyderabad State to the High Commissioner in Britain of the newly-formed State of Pakistan.