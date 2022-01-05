Hyderabad: Municipal Act-2019 now in Braille

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has now made the Municipal Act-2019 available in Braille script, which is first-of-its-kind in the country.

After launching the book in Braille script at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said that the book would widely help the blind in accessing information related to the Municipal Act.

The Minister said that the Telangana government was implementing various programmes especially for the persons with disabilities. The Municipal Act-2019 was already available in Telugu and English. Information about various government programmes like Haritha Haram, Green Budget, water supply, sanitation, water, health, public toilets, street lights, integrated veg and non-veg markets, graveyards, disaster management, pollution control, building permissions and constructions, e-municipal services, trade licences were part of this book, he said.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, MP Venkatesh Netha, MLAs Challa Dharmareddy, Diwakar Rao, Maganti Gopinath, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA Director N Satyanarayana and other officials were present.