Hyderabad: Muslim bodies decry hate remarks against Prophet

Hyderabad: Islamic scholars and organisations are deeply concerned that some hate-mongers are spreading blasphemous statements, specially against the Prophet Mohammed, which they view as 'unbearable' and 'intolerable'. Even blasphemous statements, against the honour of any religious figure are not acceptable.

The scholars not only demand but also emphasise that the government arrest Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal immediately for their 'intolerable' hate speech and derogatory remarks against the Prophet. The government action will be a clear message to such hate-mongers, who are spreading communal hatred and animosity in the country, that such 'criminal' and 'hateful' actions will not be forgiven and ignored.

The Muslim organizations, including Jamiat-e-Ulama, Telangana and Andhra, Imaarat-e-sharaiyah, Telangana and Andhra, Majlis-e-Ilmiya Hyderabad, Imarat-e-Millat-e-Islamia, Safa Baitul Maal, Lajintul Ulama, Mahkamah Sharaiyah, Rabta Abna-e-Nadwa, Payaam-e-Insaaniyat, and Majlis-e-Tahaffuz-e-Khatm-e-Nubuwwat, have a firm opinion that it is time for leaders of all religions and intellectuals of society on such sensitive issues and educate people to respect all religions, Prophets, and poise ancestors, and also respect each other's feelings and religious emotions and to maintain a peaceful, amicable atmosphere and brotherhood in the country and society.

Maulana Jafar Pasha Hussami said, "It is the responsibility of every individual, and follower of every religion, to boycott the television channels which are more prone to spread hatred, malice and pseudo information in the country and society in their communal debates."

He said Muslims strongly disapprove of any act of disrespect of any religion or personality of other religions. Some so-called Muslims participate in TV debates and make inappropriate and half-baked remarks against leaders of other religions. Muslim scholars condemn such acts and declare that they are against the teachings of Islam and demand the government to take stern action against all hate-mongers.

Mufti Ghiyasuddin Rahmani, Maulana Mohammed Banayeem Mazahiri, Maulana Ubaid-ur-Rahman Athar Nadwi, Maulana Ghiyas Ahmad Rashadi, Hafiz Peer Khaleeq Sabir, Maulana Abdul Malik Mazahiri, Maulana Musaddiq Alqasmi, Maulana Arshad Ali Qasmi, Maulana Faseehuddin Nadwi, Mufti Inam-ul-Haq Qasmi, Mufti Ehsan Siddiqui, Maulana Bilal-ur-Rahman were present.