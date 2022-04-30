Hyderabad: Muslims gather in large numbers for last Friday prayers of Ramzan

Hyderabad: Over 20,000 Muslims across the city gathered for the congregation prayers of Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of Holy Ramzan, at the Mecca Masjid. After a gap of two years because of Covid pandemic, hundreds gathered at mosques in city. During two years they prayed in-doors.

Grand mosques, including Jamia Masjid in Secunderabad, Shahi Masjid Bagh-e-Aam (Royal Mosque), Qutub Shahi Masjid, Masjid-e-Azizia, Jama Masjid, Masjid-e-Shifa, Masjid-e-Aliya, Masjid-e-Abdullah Shah Wali, Shalibanda, Masjid-e-Vazir Ali and several others witnessed huge crowds.

As a practice, Muslims attend the Jumat-ul-Wida prayers at the grand Mecca Masjid. For some, Juma prayers in the mosque are virtuous; for others it is a ritual. 'Jumat-ul- Wida' is observed with religious solemnity. Every year during Ramzan, the last Friday is celebrated with pomp, with mosques being occupied for prayers. At a public meeting, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi holding a Youm-ul-Quran, spoke on issues, including religious, social, and political in nature. Several thousands of Friday worshippers, who usually spill on to streets, stayed back for the meeting.

It is said that the Youm-ul-Quran public meetings began in 1960 by Abdul Wahed Owaisi, Asad's grandfather. After his passing, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, MP's father, continued the tradition. The Youm-ul-Quran will be held on the first and fourth Friday at Mecca Masjid. The AIMIM did not break the tradition; in the last two years the Youm-ul-Quran was addressed on social media; speeches were streamed on Facebook and Twitter.

On Thursday night Muslims observed 'Shab-e-Qadr', also known as Lailatul-Qadr, the night of power. It is observed on the 26th night of the Ramzan month. The night is considered auspicious as 'Quran', was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Religious meetings were conducted at Khilwat playground and also in other places and mosques in the city by various religious groups. The Muslims were seen performing prayers and reading the Quran at the mosque in the night and praying for the wellbeing of their relatives, friends and acquaintances.