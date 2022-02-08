Hyderabad Muslims throw in their lot with ‘Hijab is our right’ protest

Hyderabad: As many colleges in the neighbouring State of Karnataka have started denying entry to Muslim students wearing the hijab, Muslims in the city have come out in support of right to wear the religious headscarf. Wearing the hijab is a fundamental right of students. They also said that the right to education has been violated as they were prevented from attending classes.



The TS&AP Joint Action Committee convenor Mushtaq Malik said that wearing hijab is a fundamental, constitutional and a religious right. Hijab is worn by women for respect to feel safe and secured. It keeps women secured and protected and it also covers their body. "Dress code in educational institutions are important but wearing hijab is also a right of women. It is worn by them to protect themselves and is the constitutional right," he added.

Mushtaq Malik pointed out that, "earlier, school children used to stay with each other without bothering about their religion and they also used to share their tiffin box with each other. But now the hatred is being spread by the right wing. This hatred is forming huge differences among children. This is not a quality of a secular country."

He also questioned that why such hatred is being promoted by such people and why no action has been taken by the authorities.?" This nuisance started in Karnataka and will soon spread across the country which will destroy the secularity of India."

The main demand is that the Karnataka government should end prejudice toward minorities and ensure that every woman in the State enjoys the rights provided under the Constitution of India and their fundamental rights.

Women in the city also held a silent protest against the hijab ban in Karnataka while carrying placards 'Hijab is my right' near 7 tombs in Golconda, Tolichowki.

Asif Husaain Sohail, a Muslim activist said that hijab is 'part of women and girl's faith' and practice.It is their right guaranteed under law. A group of Muslim students at a government college in Karnataka's Udupi District were denied entry into classroom. "It is atrocious to violate children's rights. From years hijab has been practised, and it is a pre-plan agenda of RSS. Hijab is not just our religious identity, it is a part of our existence," he added.

The incident occurred at Kundapura junior college in Udupi of Karnataka where the authorities cited the government's order and college guidelines on students' uniform to keep the girls out for wearing hijab.