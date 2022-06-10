Hyderabad: My Home Group unveils mega residential project

Hyderabad : My Home Group, a prominent real estate company in the Telugu States on Thursday launched another mega residential project 'My Home Sayuk' located at Gopanpally to Tellapur Road, with a close proximity to IT and Financial District, Gachibowli and Hitech City. My Home Sayuk is a part of a Mega Integrated Township, which is a joint venture between My Home Group and Pratima Group.

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun along with Dr Rameswar Rao, My Home Group Chairman and Srinivas Pratima launched the My Home Sayuk. The iconic star Allu Arjun also launched the brochure for My Home.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rameswar Rao, said, "My Home has been a pioneer for over three decades in developing housing projects with comfort of living, convenience of location and close-knit of communities. My Home Sayuk is a continuation of the same commitment."

"Established in a thriving location Tellapur, the connectivity of the project beams with magic. A peaceful and well-planned project with wide roads to Hyderabad's most happening spots-the Wipro Junction, Gachibowli, and easy access to ORR and airport, high-end restaurants, malls, schools, and many more offers the convenience and connectivity to the residents," said Ramu Rao, Vice President of My Home Group.

J Sham Rao, Managing Director of My Home Group said, "The integrated township being developed by My Home Group and Pratima Group in this location in phases will see more residential offering, a world class mall, an international school, a hospital and many more.