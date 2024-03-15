Hyderabad: Narendra Modi roadshow in Malkajgiri today

Hyderabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lead BJP’s southern poll campaign with a roadshow in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

According to party sources, the Prime Minister will hold the roadshow from Mirjalaguda Crossroads to Malkajgiri Crossroads at 3 pm on Friday. At Malkajgiri Crossroads, Modi would address the people.

On Saturday, Modi will address a public meeting in Nagarkurnool and on Sunday he will address the first joint meeting of the newly formed TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance at Chilakaluripeta and return to Hyderabad.

He will be addressing a huge public meeting at Jagtial on March 18. Speaking to The Hans India, BJP leaders said, “The 3-day Telangana visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is just a beginning. There will be a series of roadshows and public meetings during the first and second week of April in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.”

The main reason for the Prime Minister taking up the responsibility of driving the rank and file of the BJP from frontline is because the party has set a target to win at least 10 seats in Telangana. The party wants to bag a total of 30 seats from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It also aims to win another 15 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka.

The BJP had taken a march over the Congress and other regional parties in these states in announcing the list of candidates and hence now wants to get into full campaign mode.

The pattern Modi will follow is if he addresses a public meeting in Tamil Nadu, the next day he will either address a public meeting or will take part in a roadshow in Telangana or in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.”