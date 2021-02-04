Hyderabad: Narrow escape for students as fire breaks out in school in Old City

As many as 23 students have had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at a school in Gowlipura of Old City on Thursday.

According to the locals, the fire engulfed the office building on the ground floor of Srinivasa High School. The school management along with the local residents doused the fire and alerted the fire officials. The fire tenders who rushed to the place completely put out the fire.

Documents and furniture in the office were gutted. The fire is believed to be erupted due to a short circuit. However, a confirmation is awaited yet. The police who also rushed to the spot registered a case and took up the investigation.