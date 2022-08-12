Hyderabad: Narrow roads, frequent power-cuts testing Nizampet residents' patience

Hyderabad: Residents of Nizampet are grappling with bad narrow roads at Pragathi Nagar bridge. Frequent power-cuts are causing hardships to the locals.

Vexed with poor condition of roads, netizens and a few social activists took up the issue on Twitter and requested the Nizampet municipal corporation to resolve this long-pending issue.

Locals allege that Pragathi Nagar bridge impacts lakhs of commuters. They have consistently seen a huge expansion in the rush hour as it is quite difficult for suburbanites to ply. The main reason is that the bridge is narrow. Adding fuel to the fire are frequent power-cuts.

Srinivas Bellam of Pragathi Nagar said, "The locals and commuters are facing nightmarish experience to travel from the bridge. Daily we are finding it difficult to travel, as lanes are full of potholes. The roads are narrow. Another concern is a few days back tree branches were cut by Transco. The branches were not cleared. Due to that commuters are facing hardships to travel.

We are fed up of complaining to the Nizampet Municipal Corporation regarding re-carpeting and widening roads. These roads have become a death trap and causing grievous injuries to road-users. But the concerned officers are not bothered, as whenever we complain to civic body officials, they only give us false hopes."

Pointed out Sai Teja, another resident, "We the locals of Nizampet are facing hardships due to narrow and bad roads. For the past few weeks frequent power-cuts in a single day are testing our patience. If this continues for some more days, it will damage our home appliances. Also, a few IT employees are working from home. With frequent power-cuts we are facing hardships. Many times, we have lodged complaints but all fell on deaf ears."

Another local said, "The bridge road is narrow.

We are unable to travel on it. Many times, we represented for widening of roads. Even after complaining none turned up to rectify the issue. Officials are only giving false promises."