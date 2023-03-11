Hyderabad: National Conference on Unorganised Labour concludes

Hyderabad: The two-Day National Conference on "Unorganized Labour in India: Issues and Challenges" organized by The Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, Institute of Eminence - University of Hyderabad in collaboration with Indian Council for Social Science Research -Southern Regional Centre concluded on Friday.

During this conference, many eminent professors R.S. Sarraju (Pro-VC), Sudhakar Rao (CSSEIP-Founder), B Rajasekhar (Former Pro-VC), Aseem Prakash, Ajailu Niumai, Sreepathi Ramudu, K Raja Mohan Rao, Nagaraju Gundimeda, have participated and expressed their views and on the theme "Unorganized Labour in India: Issues and Challenges." Nearly 20 - eminent expert scholars participated in the panel discussion from different universities and disciplines.

This conference highlighted the challenges and issues faced by unorganized labour in Indian society, and simultaneously, many research scholars and professors have shown some solutions like eShram to address the challenges faced by unorganized labour in India, said a senior officer.